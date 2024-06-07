Updated Lineup For TNA Against All Odds 2024

TNA has has an updated lineup for Against All Odds 2024 after tonight’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, airs on June 14th live on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Hardy

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grave vs. TBD

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz