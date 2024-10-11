Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory

TNA has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 26th from Detroit, Michigan and airs on PPV & TNA+:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC

* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* Mike Santana vs. Moose