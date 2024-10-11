wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory

October 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Bound For Glory 2024 WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 26th from Detroit, Michigan and airs on PPV & TNA+:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC
* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
* Mike Santana vs. Moose

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Bound For Glory, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading