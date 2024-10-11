wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 26th from Detroit, Michigan and airs on PPV & TNA+:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC
* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
* Mike Santana vs. Moose
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Didn’t Feel Appreciated During Second WWE Run, Thinks It Was Payback For Going to TNA
- Booker T Says WWE Had To Have Blood In Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell In A Cell Match
- Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Vince McMahon & Steve Austin Saying They Don’t Believe In CTE
- Backstage Update on MVP and Chris Jericho’s Relationship Following Past Incidents