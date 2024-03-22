wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For TNA Rebellion 2024
TNA has an updated lineup for next month’s Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on April 20th and airs live on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms:
* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. Speedball Mountain
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something
* Full Metal Mayhem: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
