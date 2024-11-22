Updated Lineup For TNA Turning Point

TNA has an updated card for Turning Point following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 29th and airs on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

* TNA Knockouts Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Laredo Kid

* No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian