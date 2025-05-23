wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege
TNA has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 23rd and airs live on TNA+:
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeths vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater
* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match By Elegance: Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance vs. Spitfire
If Spitfire lose, they must disband.
* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah
* Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards
Deaner gets a contract extension if he wins
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace
* Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis
* The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell & TBA vs. Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler & Jason Hotch
