Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege

TNA has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on May 3rd and airs on TNA+:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin OR Trey Miguel

* The System vs. Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain

* Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

* PCO & Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

* Spitfire vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich