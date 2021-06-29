wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Preview: Kylie Rae vs. Melina Added, Updated Lineup
– NWA has announced that Kylie Rae will be taking on Melina on tonight’s edition for NWA Powerrr. Here’s the updated lineup for NWA Powerrr, which airs exclusively on FITE TV at 6:05 PM ET tonight:
* NWA Television Championship: Sal Rinauro vs. Pope
* Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost
* JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match
* Mystery Man Speaks
* Kylie Rae vs. Melina
* Nick Aldise & Kamille to announce new NWA series
🗣 After a tense confrontation at the podium last week on #NWAPowerrr, @RealMelina goes one-on-one with Smiley Kylie Rae tonight!
How will Kylie fare against the legend?
Tune in at 6:05e on @FiteTV to find out!
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/ODzC1r012x
— NWA (@nwa) June 29, 2021
Who else is ready for #nwapowerrr tomorrow!? Remember, @nwa can only be found on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Sdt4Vsi7xj
— Jarrod Fritz (@jfritzreflife) June 29, 2021
