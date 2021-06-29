NWA Powerrr Preview: Kylie Rae vs. Melina Added, Updated Lineup

– NWA has announced that Kylie Rae will be taking on Melina on tonight’s edition for NWA Powerrr. Here’s the updated lineup for NWA Powerrr, which airs exclusively on FITE TV at 6:05 PM ET tonight:

* NWA Television Championship: Sal Rinauro vs. Pope

* Jennacide w/ Taryn vs. Lady Frost

* JTG & Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming match

* Mystery Man Speaks

* Kylie Rae vs. Melina

* Nick Aldise & Kamille to announce new NWA series