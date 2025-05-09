Updated Lineup for Today’s ROH on HonorClub TV & YouTube

May 9, 2025 | Posted by

– Ring of Honor confirmed some additional matchups for today’s special edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Tonight’s show will also be available on YouTube.

ROH World Champion Bandido will face Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Satnam Singh will be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido (c) vs. Gringo Loco

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Laynie Luck

* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley Vox

* Jay Lethal vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey

* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson vs. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

* Satnam Singh vs. TBA

TONIGHT! Tag team action is heating up as @BigShottyLee and @_BlakeChristian face off against Spanish Announce Project, @KingSerpentico and @Angelico_AEW! 📺 Watch ROH TV at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN & the Official ROH YouTube channel 7/6c pic.twitter.com/pUL2JbsuRr — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 9, 2025