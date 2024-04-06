wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced an updated card for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR vs. Top Flight
* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Chris Jericho & Hook
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Trish Adora
* PAC vs. TBA
* House of Black vs. Christopher Daniels, Bryan Keith & Matt Sydal
* Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson have a sit-down interview