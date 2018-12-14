wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Tomorrow’s ROH TV Tapings
ROH will hold their final event of the year, which will be a TV taping tomorrow at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA…
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground Match.
* CMLL star Rush vs. TK O’Ryan.
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams.
* PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson.
* The Young Bucks, Cody and Adam Page in what appears to be their final appearance in ROH.
* Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker and more scheduled to appear.
* There will be a Toys for Toys drive prior to the 2300 Arena event.