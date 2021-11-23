wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 12 Matches Scheduled
– AEW has announced 12 matchups for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the updated card for the AEW Dark show, which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube channel, below:
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Acclaimed
* Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty
* Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura
* Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano, & Matthew Omen
* Brick Aldridge vs. Matt Hardy
* Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan
* Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan
* Karma Dean vs. Riho
* Joey Janela vs. Zack Clayton
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex & Caine Carter
