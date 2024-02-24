– This weekend’s run of TNA shows in New Orleans, Louisiana continues later today with tonight’s Bayou Blast TV tapings. The shows are being held at the Alario Center in New Orleans later tonight. They will be broadcast later on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

* Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

* Rhino vs. TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve

* Newly crowned X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight