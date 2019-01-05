Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Warrior Wrestling Event

– Highspots Wrestling Network is set to stream the third live event for Warrior Wrestling later tonight. The card is being held at the Marin Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here is the updated lineup for the Warrior Wrestling event:

* Brian Cage vs. Bandido.

* The Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr. vs. Team White Wolf, Carlos Romo & A-Kid.

* Eddie Edwards vs. Austin Aries.

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kylie Rae.

* Titan & Sam Adonis & Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon & Daga & Pat Monix.

* The Freelance Free For All.

* Also appearing are Dragon Lee, Brian Pillman Jr. and more.

More details are available at www.WarriorWrestling.net.