Updated Lineup For WrestlePro Full Steam Ahead

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestlePro Full Steam Ahead

WrestlePro has an updated lineup for their Full Steam Ahead show on November 27th in Rahway, New Jersey. You can see the updated card below for the show:

* WrestlePro Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. Shook Crew vs. LSG & World Famous CB vs. Security Inc
* WrestlePro Silver Championship Match: Aaron Rourke vs. Dante Martin vs. Matt Macintosh.
* Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
* CAQ vs. Colt Cabana
* Holidead vs. Freya The Slaya
* Dr. Bobby Wayward vs. Marko Stunt
* Nikos Rikos vs. Shawn Dean

Also announced: Shawn Donavan, Vargas, Traxx, CPA, Justin Corino and more

You can get tickets for the show here.

