Updated Lineup For WrestlePro Full Steam Ahead
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
WrestlePro has an updated lineup for their Full Steam Ahead show on November 27th in Rahway, New Jersey. You can see the updated card below for the show:
* WrestlePro Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country vs. The Amazing Graysons vs. Shook Crew vs. LSG & World Famous CB vs. Security Inc
* WrestlePro Silver Championship Match: Aaron Rourke vs. Dante Martin vs. Matt Macintosh.
* Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
* CAQ vs. Colt Cabana
* Holidead vs. Freya The Slaya
* Dr. Bobby Wayward vs. Marko Stunt
* Nikos Rikos vs. Shawn Dean
Also announced: Shawn Donavan, Vargas, Traxx, CPA, Justin Corino and more
You can get tickets for the show here.
