Updated Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel, Conflict With NJPW Show

WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

It is worth noting that, as PWInsider reports, Karl Anderson is booked to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for NJPW. It is a 16-plus hour flight to get from Riyadh to Tokyo and thus it would not be possible for Anderson to work both shows on the same day. There’s no word on how that situation will end up playing out at this time.