Updated Lineup for WWE King & Queen of the Ring

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated card for King & Queen of the Ring after tonight’s WWE Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable
* Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton OR Tama Tonga
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair OR Nia Jax

