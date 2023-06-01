wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for this Saturday’s WWE Supershow in White Plains, New York. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday at the Westchester County Center, per PWInsider:
* WWE World Heavweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* White Plains Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Viking Raiders
* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
Rhea Ripley is also advertised for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Randy Savage Was A Great WWE Champion, Talks Similarity They Had
- WWE Had No Creative Planned For Alexa Bliss Before Pregnancy Announcement
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Kenny Omega & Kurt Angle Weigh In On Tweet Asking Which Of Them Is Better