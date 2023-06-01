Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event

WWE has an updated lineup for this Saturday’s WWE Supershow in White Plains, New York. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday at the Westchester County Center, per PWInsider:

* WWE World Heavweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* White Plains Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Viking Raiders

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Rhea Ripley is also advertised for the show.