wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show in March
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
An update lineup of talent has been revealed for WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event in March. The venue is now advertising the following talent for the March 5th house show:
* Brock Lesnar
* Roman Reigns
* Bobby Lashley
* Charlotte Flair
* Seth Rollins
* Randy Orton
* Bianca Belair
* Riddle
* Damian Priest
* AJ Styles
* The Street Profits
No matches have yet been set for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker
- Nia Jax Reveals She Declined Offer to Participate in WWE Royal Rumble, Felt Offer Was a Slap in the Face
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences