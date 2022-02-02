wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show in March

February 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

An update lineup of talent has been revealed for WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event in March. The venue is now advertising the following talent for the March 5th house show:

* Brock Lesnar
* Roman Reigns
* Bobby Lashley
* Charlotte Flair
* Seth Rollins
* Randy Orton
* Bianca Belair
* Riddle
* Damian Priest
* AJ Styles
* The Street Profits

No matches have yet been set for the show.

