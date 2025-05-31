Updated Lineup For WWE Money In the Bank

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 7th on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. vs. Andrade vs. 1 Participant TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. 1 Participants TBD

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Last Match Night: Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena