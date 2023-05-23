wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for WWE Night of Champions, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Officially Set
– With last night’s contract signing on Raw, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch is now official for WWE Night of Champions. Here is the updated lineup for Saturday’s event:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Night of Champions 2023 will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
The contract has been signed on #WWERaw tonight!@BeckyLynchWWE takes on @trishstratuscom this Saturday at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/e6AI3Epjtb
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023
