Updated Lineup For Next Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT

During tonight’s Great American Bash, a six-man tag team match was added to Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana will team up against Darkstate. The faction showed up after a TNA World title match contract signing, attacking Hendry and Santana. Later on, Ava questioned if Williams was aligned with Darkstate and then made the match for him to prove otherwise. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino