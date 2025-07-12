wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT
During tonight’s Great American Bash, a six-man tag team match was added to Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana will team up against Darkstate. The faction showed up after a TNA World title match contract signing, attacking Hendry and Santana. Later on, Ava questioned if Williams was aligned with Darkstate and then made the match for him to prove otherwise. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino
So he's not with DarkState…
But @_trickwilliams will have to team up with @joehendry and @Santana_Proud in a Six-Man Tag Team Match to take on the ruthless faction THIS TUESDAY on NXT! pic.twitter.com/bh1PFaD78N
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
