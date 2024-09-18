Updated Lineup For WWE NXT’s CW Debut In Two Weeks

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT’s debut on The CW on October 1st. The following is official for the show, which takes place in Chicago and airs live on the broadcast network:

* NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams

Special Guest Referee: CM Punk

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair appear

* The Miz hosts Miz TV