Updated Lineup For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 for their annual post-Christmas show, with three matches announced. They include:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso

* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Also set to appear are Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez and Omos.