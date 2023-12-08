wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 for their annual post-Christmas show, with three matches announced. They include:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso
* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Also set to appear are Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez and Omos.

