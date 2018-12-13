According to Pwinsider.com, here is the updated lineup for the WWE return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th…

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose.

*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax.

*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The AOP.

*John Cena to appear.

*Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor.

*Bobby Lashley vs. Elias.

*UK Champion Pete Dunn & NXT North American Champion Ricochet & Aleister Black & The Velveteen Dream vs. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa & The Undisputed Era.

*The Riott Squad & Mickie James vs. Bayley & Ember Moon & Sasha Banks & Natalya.