wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For The WWE Return to Madison Square Garden
December 13, 2018 | Posted by
According to Pwinsider.com, here is the updated lineup for the WWE return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th…
*WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose.
*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax.
*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The AOP.
*John Cena to appear.
*Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor.
*Bobby Lashley vs. Elias.
*UK Champion Pete Dunn & NXT North American Champion Ricochet & Aleister Black & The Velveteen Dream vs. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa & The Undisputed Era.
*The Riott Squad & Mickie James vs. Bayley & Ember Moon & Sasha Banks & Natalya.