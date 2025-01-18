Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has an updated card for next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place next Saturday and airs live on NBC:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE International Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

* Undisputed WWE Championship Contract Signing Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens

Moderator Shawn Michaels

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu