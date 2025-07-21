Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE had an updated card for SummerSlam following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countout Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul