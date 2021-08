WWE has an updated lineup for their Madison Square Garden show. The MSG website has added a second match to the show, which takes place on September 10th:

* John Cena & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Also appearing: Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens.