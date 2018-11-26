Updated Lineups For December’s House of Hardcore Events

According to Pwinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will be running two events in December, here are the updated details for both shows…

* On December 1st: House of Hardcore returns to Waukesha, Wisconsin for “Blizzard Brawl” at the County Expo with ROH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer vs. Abyss in a Hardcore War, Robbie E & Jay Bradley vs. Al Snow & Kal Herro, MVP vs. Big Cass with Eugene, Hornswoggle, Dameon Nelson, Dave Herro, Sean Waltman, The Double Duprees, LAX, and more.

* On December 8th: House of Hardcore returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA as well as part of a show titled “Indy Darlings.” WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland, who appeared at the very first HOH event, will also appear at the Philadelphia event, marking his first time to appear officially at the former ECW Arena. Also scheduled for the event is Tommy Dreamer vs. PCO, ROH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Shane Strickland, NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage, plus Bully Ray, Big Cass, David Arquette, RJ City, Joey Ryan, Tyrus and more.