Updated Lineups For EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138 – Cameron Grimes To Return To North Carolina

WWE has announced updated lineups for EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138, revealing that Cameron Grimes is set to return to his home state. Here’s the full announcement:

The North Carolina homecoming of NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes headlines a pair of huge EVOLVE Wrestling events this weekend in Atlanta and the Tar Heel State. Fans will also get the opportunity to meet some of the black-and-gold-brand’s biggest Superstars, including Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Tickets for this Friday’s event in Atlanta and this Saturday’s show in Concord, N.C. are available now. Fans can use the code “NXT” to receive 25 percent off all tickets.

Ticket info: Atlanta | North Carolina

Atlanta will have the opportunity to see The Technical Savage in action at EVOLVE 137 against Curt Stallion, one of EVOLVE’s up-and-coming stars and the winner of the Evolution’s Edge Tournament. NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno will also be in action, squaring off with Josh Briggs in a Lights Out Match. Grimes, Ohno, Gargano and Ciampa — along with NXT’s Babatunde, Arturo Ruas and EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory — will be available for meet-and-greets with fans. Atlanta will host a special appearance by NXT General Manager William Regal, who will also be available for meet-and-greets on Friday.

Grimes returns home on Saturday for EVOLVE 138 in Concord, N.C. His homecoming match is sure to be a brawl for the ages, as he goes one-on-one with The Unwanted’s Eddie Kingston. Ohno will also be in action when he collides with Stallion. Fans in Concord can get the chance to meet their state’s favorite son, as well as Gargano, Ciampa, Ohno, Babatunde, Ruas and Theory, as they will all be available for meet-and-greets.

Check out the full lineups for this weekend’s EVOLVE events, then head over to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information. Be sure to use the code “NXT” for 25 percent off all tickets!

EVOLVE 137 – This Friday – Atlanta, GA

EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Lights Out Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs

Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE

Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston

Only In EVOLVE

NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake

Special Attraction Match

Anthony Henry vs. Slim J

Special Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff vs. Sean Maluta

Tag Team Attraction

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Harlem Bravado & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Plus, more to be announced with Shotzi Blackheart, Anthony Gutierrez, Colby Corino and others!

EVOLVE 138 – This Saturday – Concord, NC

The Homecoming

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes vs. Eddie Kingston

North Carolina Backyard Fight

JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Austin Theory & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE

Kassius Ohno vs. Curt Stallion

EVOLVE 136 Rematch

NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Grudge Match

Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta

Four-Way Freestyle

Josh Briggs vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis vs. Colby Corino

Special Attraction Match

Slim J vs. Liam Gray

Bonus Match

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Savannah Evans