Updated Lineups For EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138 – Cameron Grimes To Return To North Carolina
WWE has announced updated lineups for EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138, revealing that Cameron Grimes is set to return to his home state. Here’s the full announcement:
The North Carolina homecoming of NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes headlines a pair of huge EVOLVE Wrestling events this weekend in Atlanta and the Tar Heel State. Fans will also get the opportunity to meet some of the black-and-gold-brand’s biggest Superstars, including Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.
Tickets for this Friday’s event in Atlanta and this Saturday’s show in Concord, N.C. are available now. Fans can use the code “NXT” to receive 25 percent off all tickets.
Ticket info: Atlanta | North Carolina
Atlanta will have the opportunity to see The Technical Savage in action at EVOLVE 137 against Curt Stallion, one of EVOLVE’s up-and-coming stars and the winner of the Evolution’s Edge Tournament. NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno will also be in action, squaring off with Josh Briggs in a Lights Out Match. Grimes, Ohno, Gargano and Ciampa — along with NXT’s Babatunde, Arturo Ruas and EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory — will be available for meet-and-greets with fans. Atlanta will host a special appearance by NXT General Manager William Regal, who will also be available for meet-and-greets on Friday.
Grimes returns home on Saturday for EVOLVE 138 in Concord, N.C. His homecoming match is sure to be a brawl for the ages, as he goes one-on-one with The Unwanted’s Eddie Kingston. Ohno will also be in action when he collides with Stallion. Fans in Concord can get the chance to meet their state’s favorite son, as well as Gargano, Ciampa, Ohno, Babatunde, Ruas and Theory, as they will all be available for meet-and-greets.
Check out the full lineups for this weekend’s EVOLVE events, then head over to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information. Be sure to use the code “NXT” for 25 percent off all tickets!
EVOLVE 137 – This Friday – Atlanta, GA
EVOLVE Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
Lights Out Match
Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs
Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE
Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion
Grudge Match
NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston
Only In EVOLVE
NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake
Special Attraction Match
Anthony Henry vs. Slim J
Special Challenge Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff vs. Sean Maluta
Tag Team Attraction
Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Harlem Bravado & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Plus, more to be announced with Shotzi Blackheart, Anthony Gutierrez, Colby Corino and others!
EVOLVE 138 – This Saturday – Concord, NC
The Homecoming
NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes vs. Eddie Kingston
North Carolina Backyard Fight
JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Austin Theory & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE
Kassius Ohno vs. Curt Stallion
EVOLVE 136 Rematch
NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Grudge Match
Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta
Four-Way Freestyle
Josh Briggs vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis vs. Colby Corino
Special Attraction Match
Slim J vs. Liam Gray
Bonus Match
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Savannah Evans
