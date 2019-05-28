wrestling / News
Updated Lineups For Next Month’s House of Hardcore Shows
– House of Hardcore has updated the lineups for three of their June shows. The company announced the following cards for their June 1st, 8th and 9th shows:
June 1st – Nashville, Tennessee (Nashville Fairground)
* The Rock N Roll Express vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian
* Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact
Also appearing: Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, Swoggle, The FBI- Little Guido Maritato & Tracy Smothers, Jax Dane, Crimson, Eddie Edwards, Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Monique Dupree and more.
June 8th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2300 Arena)
* The Great Muta and Tommy Dreamer vs. Mike Elgin & Johnny Impact (Special Guest Referee: Jerry Lynn)
* South Philly Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards
* Suck it vs. Touch it Match: Billy Gunn vs Joey Ryan
* House of Hardcore Twitch TV Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart
Also appearing: Moose, Impact Champion Brian Cage, The Luchasaurus, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more.
June 9th – St. James, Long Island (Sports Arena) – Airs Live on Impact’s Twitch
* The Great Muta vs. TBA
* Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gunn & Jordynne Grace vs. Johnny Impact, Moose & Taya Valkyrie
* Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart
* Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
* Michael Elgin vs. Luchasaurus
Also appearing: Joey Ryan, Brian Cage, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more.
