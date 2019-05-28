Updated Lineups For Next Month’s House of Hardcore Shows

– House of Hardcore has updated the lineups for three of their June shows. The company announced the following cards for their June 1st, 8th and 9th shows:

June 1st – Nashville, Tennessee (Nashville Fairground)

* The Rock N Roll Express vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

* Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact

Also appearing: Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, Swoggle, The FBI- Little Guido Maritato & Tracy Smothers, Jax Dane, Crimson, Eddie Edwards, Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Monique Dupree and more.

June 8th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2300 Arena)

* The Great Muta and Tommy Dreamer vs. Mike Elgin & Johnny Impact (Special Guest Referee: Jerry Lynn)

* South Philly Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards

* Suck it vs. Touch it Match: Billy Gunn vs Joey Ryan

* House of Hardcore Twitch TV Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart

Also appearing: Moose, Impact Champion Brian Cage, The Luchasaurus, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more.

June 9th – St. James, Long Island (Sports Arena) – Airs Live on Impact’s Twitch

* The Great Muta vs. TBA

* Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gunn & Jordynne Grace vs. Johnny Impact, Moose & Taya Valkyrie

* Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart

* Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

* Michael Elgin vs. Luchasaurus

Also appearing: Joey Ryan, Brian Cage, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more.