WWE has updated lineups for NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineups below for the show, which airs on April 7th on USA Network and April 8th on Peacock:

Night One:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Final Six Competitors From Next Week’s Battle Royal

Night Two:

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

* Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Johnny Gargano vs. TBA

Night TBA:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa