Updated Lineups For ROH In Portland & Washington

May 17, 2019 | Posted by

– Ring of Honor will debut in the Pacific Northwest on June 1 & 2.

6/1 – State of the Art in Kent, Washington – TV taping

– ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams.

– The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers.

– NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe.

– Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal.

– PCO vs. Jay Briscoe

– Jeff Cobb vs. Mark Haskins

6/2 – State of the Art in Portland, Oregon – streaming live on Honor Club

– ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. PCO vs. Flip Gordon vs. Mark Haskins: Defy or Deny. Should one of the challengers pin Taven, they will receive an immediate title match.

– Tag Team Gauntlet with winners earning future ROH Tag Team title bout.