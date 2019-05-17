wrestling / News
Updated Lineups For ROH In Portland & Washington
May 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor will debut in the Pacific Northwest on June 1 & 2.
6/1 – State of the Art in Kent, Washington – TV taping
– ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams.
– The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers.
– NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe.
– Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal.
– PCO vs. Jay Briscoe
– Jeff Cobb vs. Mark Haskins
6/2 – State of the Art in Portland, Oregon – streaming live on Honor Club
– ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. PCO vs. Flip Gordon vs. Mark Haskins: Defy or Deny. Should one of the challengers pin Taven, they will receive an immediate title match.
– Tag Team Gauntlet with winners earning future ROH Tag Team title bout.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Asking the United States For Permission to Take WCW to North Korea
- Jim Ross Tells Story of Vince McMahon Doing ‘Elaine Dance’, Says Vince Loves ‘Na Na Hey Hey’ Song
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had No Issue With Emmy-Winning Writer, Told Everyone To Congratulate Her
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims