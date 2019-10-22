Updated Lineups For This Weekend’s ROH Honor United Shows

– ROH has updated lineups for their Honor United tour of the UK, which kicks off on Friday. You can see the full updated lineups for the shows below, which will stream live on Honor Club and FITE TV:

ROH United London – Friday

* Rush & Jeff Cobb vs Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon)

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry

* Jay Briscoe vs Jonathan Gresham

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Kelly Klein vs Mandy Leon

* Six-Man Mayhem Scramble: Hikuleo vs Silas Young vs Rampage Brown vs Kenny King vs Matt Taven vs Dalton Castle

* Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Aussie Open

* Flamita vs Colt Cabana

* Brat Pack vs Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams)

ROH United Newport – Saturday

* Flamita & Tracy Williams vs Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll)

* Aussie Open vs The Briscoes

* Joe Hendry vs Matt Taven

* Rush & Jeff Cobb vs Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King)

* Lana Austin vs Kelly Klein

* Kenny King vs Mark Haskins

* Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs Silas Young & Rampage Brown

* Hikuleo vs Dalton Castle

ROH United Bolton – Saturday

* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs Jeff Cobb

* Aussie Open vs Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon)

* Joe Hendry vs Silas Young

* Dalton Castle vs Rampage Brown

* Matt Taven vs Mark Haskins

* Hikuleo and Kenny King vs The Briscoes

* Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King)