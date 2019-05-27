Updated Lineups For This Weekend’s ROH’s Shows in Pacific Northwest

– Ring of Honor has updated lineups for their shows in the Pacific Northwest this weekend. You can see the lineups below for the shows, which mark ROH’s debut in Washington and Oregon:

Saturday: State of the Art in Kent, Washington

* ROH Championship Match: Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams

* The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers

* NWA National Championship Match: Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe

* Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal.

* PCO vs. Jay Briscoe

* Jeff Cobb vs. Mark Haskins

Sunday: State of the Art in Portland, Oregon

* Die or Defy Match: Matt Taven vs. PCO vs. Flip Gordon vs. Mark Haskins

* Jeff Cobb vs. PJ Black

* Jay Lethal vs. Jay Briscoe

* *Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match For Future Tag Title Shot: The Bouncers vs. TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. Shane Taylor & Silas Young vs. Rush & Dalton Castle