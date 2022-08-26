Updated Lineups For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

WWE has live events in the Northeast this weekend, and the updated lineups for the shows are online. You can see the lineups below for the events (per PWInsider)”

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Springfield, Massachusetts

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre & New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

Also appearing: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ciampa, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet and Theory.

Sunday Stunner – Manchester, New Hampshire

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre & New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

Also appearing: AJ Styles, The Miz, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet and Theory.