wrestling / News

Updated Lineups For WWE’s Japan and Singapore Live Events

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios

– WWE has updated lineups for their shows this week in Japan and Singapore. The latest cards for the shows are as follows:

Singapore Indoor Stadium – June 27th

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
* The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival

Also appearing: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Gallows, Anderson and more.

Ryogoku Arena in Tokyo – June 28th

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
* Triple H, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin & Samoa Joe
* WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Cesaro
* Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode
* The Iiconics vs. Kabuki Warriors
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival

Ryogoku Arena in Tokyo – June 29th

* Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman & AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
* WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Cesaro

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading