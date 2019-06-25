wrestling / News
Updated Lineups For WWE’s Japan and Singapore Live Events
– WWE has updated lineups for their shows this week in Japan and Singapore. The latest cards for the shows are as follows:
Singapore Indoor Stadium – June 27th
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
* The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival
Also appearing: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Gallows, Anderson and more.
Ryogoku Arena in Tokyo – June 28th
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
* Triple H, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin & Samoa Joe
* WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Cesaro
* Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode
* The Iiconics vs. Kabuki Warriors
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival
Ryogoku Arena in Tokyo – June 29th
* Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman & AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
* WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Cesaro
