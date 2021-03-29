Updated Lineups For GCW’s The Collective: Remix Shows

– GCW presents their latest Collective event over WrestleMania weekend with a series of shows, and updated lineups are available. You can see the latest cards for the shows below per PWInsider. All of the shows will be eligible to stream on FITE TV:

April 8th (12 PM ET): Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation Tampa

* Nolan Edward vs. Daniel Garcia.

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie.

* Myron Reed vs. Dante Leon.

* Juicy Finau vs. 1 Called Manders.

* Jordan Oliver vs. Everett Connors.

* Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Rok-C.

* Gino Medina, Hijo De Canis Lupus, American Beetle and Ninja Mack also slated to appear.

April 8th (4 PM ET): Acid Cup 2021 Day One

Round One of the Acid Cup Tournament:

* Jordan Oliver vs. Edith Surreal.

* Lee Moriarty vs. Treehouse Lee.

* Dragon Bane vs. KTB (Kyle the Beast.)

* Laredo Kid vs. Brayden Lee.

* AJ Gray vs. Nate Webb.

* Arez vs. Aramis.

* Tony Deppen vs. Cole Radrick.

* Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman.

April 8th (8 PM ET): Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6

* Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley.

* Lio Rush vs. Yoya.

* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich.

* Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs.

* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Matt Makowski vs. Heddi Karaoui.

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Victor Benjamin.

* Simon Grimm vs. Alexander James.

* KZT vs. Janai Kai.

* SHLAK vs. Superbeast.

April 8th (11:58 PM- GCW Presents For The Culture

* Rich Swann vs. 2 Cold Scorpio for the first time ever.

* Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty.

* Bryan Keith vs. Darius Lockhart.

* AJ Gray vs. JTG.

* Thick N Juicy (Faye Jackson & Willow Nightingale) vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champions Fire N’ Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz.)

* Myron Reed vs. Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Andy Brown.

* Tre LaMar vs. Eli Knight.

April 9th (12 PM ET): GCW Presents Allie Cat’s Red Hot Girl Sh**

* Allie Kat vs. Billie Starkz.

* Davienne vs. Erica Leigh.

* Brooke Valentine vs. Willow Nightingale.

* Tasha Steelz vs. Trish Adora.

* Edith Surreal vs. Lady Frost.

* Holidead vs. Dark Sheik.

* Allysin Kay vs. Faye Jackson.

* Faye Jackson’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal featuring JTG, PB Smooth, Rickey Shane Page, Daniel Garcia, KC Navarro, Devon Monroe, Mysterious Q, Lee Moriarty, Hoodfoot, D-Rogue, Eel O’Neal.

April 9th (4 PM ET): Acid Cup 2021 Day Two

Finals of Tournament: Participants TBD

April 9th (8 PM ET): 44OKH Spring Break

* GCW Champion Rickey Shane Page (RSP) vs. Nick Gage

* Atticus Cogar vs. MASADA

* Lio Rush vs. Jordan Oliver

* Starboy Charlie vs. Billie Starkz

* Joey Janela vs. Chris Dickinson

* Gringo Loco & Black Taurus & Arez vs. Laredo Kid & Dragon Bane & Aramis.

* Virgil to appear.

April 9th (11:59 Violence x Suffering

* Lio Rush vs. Low Ki

* Dr. Cube vs. JTG – No DQ.

* Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Pure Rules: AJ Gray vs. Daniel Garcia

* Brian Cage vs. Chris Dickinson

* Lucha Rules: 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Eli Everfly

April 10th (11 AM- Effy’s Big Gay Tampa Brunch

* Soul On A Pole Match: EFFY vs. Ace Perry

* The Dark Sheik vs. AC Mack

* Edith Surreal vs. Devon Monroe

* Parrow’s Tag Gauntlet.

* Pup Collar Match: AJ Gray vs. Billy Dixon

* MV Young vs. JD Drake

April 10th (3 PM- Alex Colon’s Planet Death

* Eric Ryan vs. MASADA

* AJ Gray vs. Akira

* Mad Man Pondo vs. Matthew Justice

* SHLAK vs. Nolan Edward

* Jimmy Lloyd and Gory vs. G-Raver and Brandon Kirk

April 10th (7 PM ET): Unsanctioned Pro

* PB Smooth vs. Lord Crewe

* Cole Radrick vs. Jake Something

* Casanova Valentine vs. Hoodfoot

* Scramble Match: Sage Phillips vs. Chris Copeland vs. Jack Andrews vs. Billie Starkz vs. Robert Martyr

* Rob Killjoy vs. Freddie Hudson

* Lexus Montez vs. Jordan Oliver

* Myron Reed vs. Tre LaMar

* Unsanctioned Pro Champion Everett Cross vs. Aaron Williams

April 10th (11:59 PM ET): No Peace Underground

* Su Yung vs. G-Raver

* Bam Sullivan vs. Bobby Beverly

* Mance Warner vs. Conor Claxton

* Also appearing are Erick Redbeard (fka Rowan), MASADA, Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon and more.