wrestling / News
Updated Lineups For Next Week’s ROH Global Wars Tour
Here are the updated lineups for next week’s ROH – NJPW Global Wars events. 411 will have previews and live coverage of all the shows next week…
Lewiston, Maine (November 7)
* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks
* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page
* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Ky vs. The Bouncers
* TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger
Lowell, Massachusetts (November 8)
* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page
* TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky
* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon
Buffalo, New York (November 9)
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI
* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin
* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page
* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL
* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young
Toronto, Ontario, Canada (November 11
* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Beretta
* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson
* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI