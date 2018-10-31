Updated Lineups For Next Week’s ROH Global Wars Tour

Here are the updated lineups for next week’s ROH – NJPW Global Wars events. 411 will have previews and live coverage of all the shows next week…

Lewiston, Maine (November 7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Ky vs. The Bouncers

* TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger

Lowell, Massachusetts (November 8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

Buffalo, New York (November 9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (November 11

* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King

* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Beretta

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI