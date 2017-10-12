Updated Lineups For ROH Global Wars Tour This Weekend

– ROH has released updated lineups for this weekend’s Global Wars shows, that run Friday through Sunday in Pittsburgh, Columbus and Villa Park. You can check out the lineups below for the shows, which will be air live via iPPV for ROH Ringside Members:

Friday – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

* Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki

* ROH Tag Team champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom

* IWPG Tag Team champions Killer Elite Squad vs. War Macnhine (non-title)

* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki

* The Addiction vs. Best Friends, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

* Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH TV champion Kenny King vs. Punishment Martinez vs. KUSHIDA vs. Matt Taven vs. Josh Woods. If King is pinned, he will be forced to defend the TV title immediately against the person who defeated him

Saturday – Columbus, Ohio

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. KUSHIDA

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon & Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

* NEVER Openweight champion Minoru Suzuku & IWGP Tag Team champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. Will Ospreay & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI

* The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) vs. Coast 2 Coast

* ROH Tag Team champions The Motor City Machinguns vs. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser (non-title)

* The Addiction vs. Jay White & Jonathan Gresham

* Jay Lethal vs. Hiroshi Takahashi

* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor

* Sumie Sakai vs. Holidead

Sunday – Villa Park, Illinois

* IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. ROH Tag Team champions The Motor City Machineguns & Jay White & Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Will Ospreay vs. Flip Gordon

* Jay Lethal & Mark Briscoe & ROH TV champ Kenny King vs. Minoru Suzuki & IWGP Tag Team champions The Killer Elite Squad

* KUSHIDA & Cheeseburger vs. The Motor City Machineguns

* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano

* Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser vs. Best Friends