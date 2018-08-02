Updated Lineups For ROH Honor Reunited Tour

– Ring of Honor has released updated lineups for their Honor Reunited tour that will take place later this month in the UK. The latest lineups for the tour are as follows:

August 16th – Edinburgh:

* Proving Ground Match: Jay Lethal vs. Adam Brooks

* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes

* ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page

* ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Kaylee Ray & Chardonnay vs. Viper & Tenille Dashwood

August 18th – Doncaster, England:

* ROH International Cup Matches

* The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham or Mark Haskins

* Proving Ground Match: Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious

* Marty Scurll vs. [Jimmy Havoc or Christopher Daniels] vs. [Flip Gordon or Kip Sabian] vs. [Joe Hendry or Adam Page]

*Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

August 19th – London, England:

* ROH International Cup Concludes

* The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

