– TNA is holding another set of TV tapings for TNA Impact tomorrow (May 18) and Sunday (May 19) at the Megacorp. Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry

* Mike Santana vs. Steve Macklin

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven (Winner will be new No. 1 Contender for the X-Division Title)

* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz

And here’s the updated lineup for Sunday’s TNA Impact tapings:

* Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

* Marti Belle vs. Jordynne Grace

* Jake Something vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Ash by Elegance vs. Shazza McKenzie

* TNA Digital Media Title Match: The Laredo Kid (c) vs. AJ Francis w/ Rich Swann

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz