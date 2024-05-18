wrestling / News

Updated Lineups for This Weekend’s TNA Impact TV Tapings in Newport, Kentucky

May 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Frankie Kazarian vs Ryan Nemeth Image Credit: TNA

– TNA is holding another set of TV tapings for TNA Impact tomorrow (May 18) and Sunday (May 19) at the Megacorp. Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry
* Mike Santana vs. Steve Macklin
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven (Winner will be new No. 1 Contender for the X-Division Title)
* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz

And here’s the updated lineup for Sunday’s TNA Impact tapings:

* Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC
* Marti Belle vs. Jordynne Grace
* Jake Something vs. Alex Hammerstone
* Ash by Elegance vs. Shazza McKenzie
* TNA Digital Media Title Match: The Laredo Kid (c) vs. AJ Francis w/ Rich Swann
* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

