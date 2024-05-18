wrestling / News
Updated Lineups for This Weekend’s TNA Impact TV Tapings in Newport, Kentucky
– TNA is holding another set of TV tapings for TNA Impact tomorrow (May 18) and Sunday (May 19) at the Megacorp. Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry
* Mike Santana vs. Steve Macklin
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven (Winner will be new No. 1 Contender for the X-Division Title)
* Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz
And here’s the updated lineup for Sunday’s TNA Impact tapings:
* Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC
* Marti Belle vs. Jordynne Grace
* Jake Something vs. Alex Hammerstone
* Ash by Elegance vs. Shazza McKenzie
* TNA Digital Media Title Match: The Laredo Kid (c) vs. AJ Francis w/ Rich Swann
* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
On May 18 & 19, the iMPACT! on AXS TV trucks roll into Megacorp Pavilion in the greater Cincinnati area (Newport, KY) for two nights of can't-miss action with your favorite TNA stars!
Full Card: https://t.co/kOSHe4diux
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/8W7w3ETlQH pic.twitter.com/W6YzGMXoR9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 17, 2024