Updated Lineups For This Week’s ROH Global Wars Tour

Here are the updated lineups for this week’s NJPW/ROH Global Wars Tour. The shows will air live on Honor Club, and 411 will have full previews and live coverage of all the shows…

Lewiston, Maine (November 7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas

* Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger

* Flip Gordon vs. Eli Isom

Lowell, Massachusetts (November 8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jay Briscoe vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

* BUSHI vs. Matt Taven

Buffalo, New York (November 9)

* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

* Dalton Castle vs. TK O’Ryan

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (November 11

* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King

* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Beretta

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Super Smash Bros

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Hangman Page vs. Chuckie T

* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven

* Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham