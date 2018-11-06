wrestling / News
Updated Lineups For This Week’s ROH Global Wars Tour
Here are the updated lineups for this week’s NJPW/ROH Global Wars Tour. The shows will air live on Honor Club, and 411 will have full previews and live coverage of all the shows…
Lewiston, Maine (November 7)
* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks
* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Hangman Page
* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas
* Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger
* Flip Gordon vs. Eli Isom
Lowell, Massachusetts (November 8)
* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page
* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jay Briscoe vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon
* BUSHI vs. Matt Taven
Buffalo, New York (November 9)
* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI
* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page
* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL
* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young
* Dalton Castle vs. TK O’Ryan
* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys
Toronto, Ontario, Canada (November 11
* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Beretta
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Super Smash Bros
* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson
* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Hangman Page vs. Chuckie T
* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven
* Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham