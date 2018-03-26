Updated Lineups For The WrestleCon Events Held Over WrestleMania Weekend

According to PWinsider.com, here are the updated cards for the WrestleCon events held over WrestleMania weekend…

* Thursday 4/5 – Wildkat Wrestling – 6 PM

*Wildkat Wrestling champion J Spade vs. Bob Holly vs. Billy Gunn vs. Stevie Richards.

* Father/son three way match: Mexico’s 666 (Damien 666 & Bestia 666) vs. America Hawxs (Luke & PJ Hawx) vs. Uk The Knights (Roy Knight & Ricky Knight Jr.)

*Jeff Cobb vs. Socorro vs Jace Valor.

*”The Chalmation Sensation” Danny Flamingo vs. “The Outlaw” Matt Lancie.

*Revolution champion Ken Dixon vs. Pump Patrol’s The Jonny Flex

*Steve Anthony vs. Mr. 450.

*Buku Dao & Sexy Chino vs. Ryan Davidson & Shane Taylor.

*Savannah Evans vs. Rachel Ellering.

* Thursday 4/5 – Wrestlecon Supershow – 9:30 PM

*The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Chuck Taylor & TBD (Trent Baretta injured)

*PENTA 0M vs. Joey Janela

*Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

*Also scheduled are Rey Fenix, Will Ospreay, Flamita, Tennille Dashwood (Emma), Psiscosis, Juventud Guerrera and Super Crazy.

* Friday 4/6 – 12:00 PM – The Crash Lucha Libre

*PENTA 0M vs. Austin Aries

*LA Park & Nicho El Millionairo (Psicosis) & Damien 666 vs. Bestia 666 & Garza Jr. & Mr. 450.

*Rey Fenix vs. Flamita

*DAGA vs. Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan

*Bandido & Black Boy vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. OVE

*Rey Horus vs. Flip Gordon vs. Laredo Kid

*Lacey Lane & Black Danger vs. Christy Jaynes & Oraculo vs. Barbie Hayden & Joey Ryan vs. Diamante & Douglas James

*Curt Stallion vs. Draztik Boy vs. Aeroboy vs. J. Spade

*Matthew Palmer vs. Jason Cade vs. Angel Fashion

* Friday 4/6 – Revolution Pro– 4 PM

*RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii

*Also scheduled are Adam Brooks, David Starr, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Martin Stone, Minoru Suzuki, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr.

* Friday 4/6 – Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling – 9 PM

*Impact champion Austin Aries & Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M & Alberto el Patron

*Impact Tag Team champions LAX vs. Lucha Underground’s Da Mack (Willie Mack) and Killshot (Shane Strickland)

*Impact Knockouts champion Allie vs. Lucha Underground’s Taya.

*LU’s Aerostar & King Cuerno & Drago vs. Impact’s DJZ & Andrew Everett & Dezmond Xavier.

*LU’s Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) vs. Impact’s Eddie Edwards – I Quit Match.

* Saturday 4/7 – Wrestling Revolver – 11 AM

*PENTA 0M and Rey Fenix vs. Teddy Hart and Jack Evans.

*AAW champion ACH vs. Trevor Lee.

*Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Strickland.

*Jessicka Havok vs. Meiko.

*Satomura vs. Kimber Lee

*Colt Cabana and Marty DeRosa vs. Joey Ryan and Session Moth

*OVE’s Sami Callihan & Jake & Dave Crist vs. AR Fox & Brian Cage & Joey Janela.

*Also appearing are Omari, Kyle Fletcher, Dunkzilla Davis, Jordan Devlin, Clint Margera and more.

* Saturday 4/7 – Combat Zone Wrestling – 4 PM

*CZW champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Ethan Page

*CZW Wired champion MJF vs. Joey Ryan

*Will Ospreay vs. Dezmond Xavier

*Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

*Jeff Cobb vs. Joe Gacy

*David Starr vs. Juice Robinson

*Combat Zone Scramble and more to announced.

* Saturday 4/7 – House of Hardcore – Belltime one hour after completion of WWE NXT: Takeover

*HOH TV Tournament Finals: Willie Mack, Alex Reynolds, Swoggle, Sami Callihan.

*Scheduled to appear as well are Tommy Dreamer, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Austin Aries, Carlito, Billy Gunn, Killer Kross, Super Crazy and The Killer Elite Squad.