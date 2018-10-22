Updated Lineups For WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT, Mae Young Classic, & More

Here are the updated lineups for this week’s WWE TV, including WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT, Mae Young Classic, & more…

* The Miz hosts Rey Mysterio on MizTV

* Aiden English vs. Rusev

Mixed Match Challenge

* Natalya & Bobby Roode vs. Bayley & Finn Balor

* Asuka & The Miz vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso

NXT UK

* Dakota Kai vs. Killer Kelly

* Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang

WWE 205 Live

* Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado

* Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

NXT

* EC3 vs. Adam Cole

* Mia Yim vs. Aliyah

* Kassius Ohno and Nikki Cross appearing

Mae Young Classic

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

* Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm

Total Divas

“The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia’s birthday with surprises in store while Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi wherever she turns, even when flirting with a hot bartender. All the while, the Superstars’ dancing skills are put to the test for a sexy dance battle at a Miami nightclub.”