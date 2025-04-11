Updated List Of Guests At WrestleCon Las Vegas, Shuttles From Con To WrestleMania

WrestleCon has announced a number of new guests for next week’s Las Vegas convention over WrestleMania week. The show takes place from April 17th to 20th at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, and the current guest list is below:

* AJ Francis

* AJA Kong

* AZM

* Ahmed Johnson

* Aja Kong

* Aleah James

* Alex Gracia

* Alex Kane

* Arn Anderson

* Ash By Elegance

* Azumi

* Barbarian

* BEN-K

* Bestia 666

* Bezerker

* Big Lou Nixon

* Billy Gunn

* Bobby Lashley

* Bret Hart

* Brian Cage

* Brian Myers

* Brittnie Brooks

* Brock Anderson

* Brody King

* Brooke Havoc

* Bubba Ray Dudley

* Buff Bagwell

* Butterbean

* Carmella

* Carolina Cruz

* Celeste Bonin

* Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Cheryl Roberts

* Dan Severn

* Dan Spivey

* Danhausen

* Danny Stratos

* Danielle Moinet

* Dawn Marie

* Dean Malenko

* Deimos

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Don Frye

* Dragon Kidd

* Duke

* ELP

* EVIL

* El Phantasmo

* Elijah

* Ernest Miller

* Faye Jackson

* Francine

* Frankie B

* Frankie Kazarian

* GEMA

* Gabby LaSpica

* Gabe Kidd

* Gangrel

* Godfather

* Great Muta

* Greg Valentine

* Gunns

* Hacksaw Duggan

* Hanako Ueda

* Hanan

* Hazuki

* Heel Liz

* Henry Godwin

* Hijo del Enigma

* Ho Ho Lun

* Hollyhood Haley J

* Hollywood

* Honkytonk Man

* Human Tornado

* Hyan

* Hyo

* Indi Hartwell

* Izzy Moreno

* J-Rod

* JC Storm

* JBL

* Jack Cartheel

* Jacqueline Moore

* Jada Stone

* Jasmin Alure

* Jasmin St. Claire

* Jasmine Yang

* Jazz

* Jacques Rougeau

* James Ellsworth

* Jerry Lawler

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Yang

* Jim Ross

* JoJo Offerman

* Joe Hendry

* Jody Threat

* Josh Barnett

* Journey Fatu

* Julia Hart

* Juicy Finau

* Justin Roberts

* Katie Forbes

* Kayla Becker

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kenny King

* Kerry Morton

* Kingsley

* Konami

* Kurt Angle

* Kylie Rae

* Kyoko Inoue

* KZY

* La Rosa Negra

* Layla El

* Lena Kross

* Leva Bates

* Lex Luger

* Lisa Marie Varon

* Maika

* Mandy Sacs

* Mance Warner

* Manny Lemons

* Mark Davidson

* Mark Henry

* Mark Kerr

* Mario Mancini

* Marty Jannetty

* Matt Cardona

* Matt Riddle

* Mazzerati

* McKenzie Mitchell

* Miguel Perez Jr

* Mick Foley

* Mickie James

* Mike Chioda

* Mike O’Shea

* Mike Rallis

* Mike Rotunda

* Mike Tyson

* Mina Shirakawa

* Minoru Suzuki

* Miranda Alize

* Mil Muertes

* Missy Hyatt

* Momo Watanabe

* Moose

* Mustafa Ali

* MVP

* MxM Collection

* Nadia White

* Natalie Eva Marie

* Nathalya Perez Jr

* Natsuko Tora

* Nic Nemeth

* Nick Wayne

* Nina Samuels

* ODB

* Pat Tanaka

* Paul Roma

* Paul Walter Hauser

* Penelope Ford

* Perry Saturn

* Powerhouse Hobbs

* Psycho Clown

* Raj Dhjesi

* Ram Kaichow

* Real1

* Red Velvet

* Renee Michelle

* Ric Flair

* Rick Steiner

* Rikishi

* Rob Van Dam

* Ronda Rousey

* Ryo Saito

* Sabu

* SAKI

* Saki

* Santina Marella

* Saraya

* Saya Iida

* Scott Steiner

* Serena Sanchez

* Shane Douglas

* Shazza McKenzie

* Shayna Wayne

* Shelly Matyinez

* Shelton Benjamin

* Skye Blue

* Slex

* Socal Val

* Sonny Onno

* Sonya Deville

* Starlight Kid

* Steph De Lander

* Sting

* Super Crazy

* Susumu Yokosuka

* Syuri

* Suzu Suzuki

* Tank Abbott

* Taya Valkyrie

* Teal Piper

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Teddy Long

* Tenille Dashwood

* Tessa Blanchard

* The Boogeyman

* The IInspiration

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Thunder Rosa

* TJ Perkins

* Tim Strange

* Tito Santana

* Toni Storm

* Trevor Lee

* Tully Blanchard

* Ultimo Dragon

* Viva Van

* Vix Crow

* Warlord

* Willow Nightingale

* Xia Brookside

* YAMATO

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Zicky Dice

* Zilla Fatu

* Zoe Lucas

The convention has also announced a shuttle bus to WrestleMania ss you can see below:

SHUTTLE BUS TO WRESTLEMANIA:

$50 per day – You can order tickets and find additional details here.

Buses will depart Westgate Las Vegas Resort at 2:00pm. Arrive 15 minutes early to receive wristband for bus ride

Pickup After the matches:

Pickup after the matches will be from 3665 W Diablo Drive, Las Vegas (where you are dropped off) close to the entrance. Buses will leave 30 minutes after the matches end. M Ride’s Buses will depart from Allegiant Stadium 30 minutes after the matches end. We cannot be held responsible for anyone who arrives after the 30 minute cutoff. There will be no refunds for late arrivals.