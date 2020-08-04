Updated List of New WWE Network Content: The R-Truth Game Show, The Best of Jeff Hardy

– WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the WWE Network:

Tuesday (August 4)

The R-Truth Game Show: “The Maverick Empire” (Featuring Drew McIntyre and Drake Maverick)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

The Best of WWE: The Best of Jeff Hardy* – 12 p.m. ET on demand

The R-Truth Game Show: “The Maverick Empire” – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday (August 5)

Monday Night Raw (7/6/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

Thursday (August 6)

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (8/5/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand

Friday (August 7)

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday (August 8)

WWE Main Event (7/23/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Sunday (August 9)

Friday Night SmackDown (7/10/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE Timeline: “Whatever It Takes”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE Timeline: “Whatever It Takes” – 8 p.m. ET