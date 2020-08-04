wrestling / News
Updated List of New WWE Network Content: The R-Truth Game Show, The Best of Jeff Hardy
– WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the WWE Network:
Tuesday (August 4)
The R-Truth Game Show: “The Maverick Empire” (Featuring Drew McIntyre and Drake Maverick)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
The Best of WWE: The Best of Jeff Hardy* – 12 p.m. ET on demand
The R-Truth Game Show: “The Maverick Empire” – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday (August 5)
Monday Night Raw (7/6/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET
Thursday (August 6)
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/5/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand
Friday (August 7)
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday (August 8)
WWE Main Event (7/23/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
Sunday (August 9)
Friday Night SmackDown (7/10/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Timeline: “Whatever It Takes”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Timeline: “Whatever It Takes” – 8 p.m. ET