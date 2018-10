Updated List of NJPW Stars Appearing at ROH Global Wars

ROH has announced that KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito are official for the Global Wars tour next month. Here are the tour dates, which will stream on Honor Club…

* Wednesday, Nov 7: Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 7:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Nov 8: Lowell, Mass., Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

* Friday, Nov 9: Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo RiverWorks, 7:30 pm

* Sunday, Nov 11: Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mattamy Centre, 7:00 pm