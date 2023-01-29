wrestling / News
Updated List of Entrants For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s Royal Rumble Kickoff show, a graphic was shown with an updated list of entrants for the women’s Rumble match.
The new entrants include Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Mia Yim, Dana Brooke, and Tegan Nox. They join Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Xia Li and Lacey Evans.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)