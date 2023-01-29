Updated List of Entrants For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During today’s Royal Rumble Kickoff show, a graphic was shown with an updated list of entrants for the women’s Rumble match.

The new entrants include Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Mia Yim, Dana Brooke, and Tegan Nox. They join Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Xia Li and Lacey Evans.