Updated List of New WWE Network Content: NXT TakeOver, Summerslam 2020
– WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the WWE Network:
Tuesday, August 18
The R-Truth Game Show: “Big E and The Boss”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
The Best of WWE: The Best of SummerSlam* – 12 p.m. ET on demand
The R-Truth Game Show: “Big E and The Boss” – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, August 19
Monday Night Raw (7/20/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump* – 10 a.m. ET
WWE Timeline: “The Face That Runs the Place”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Timeline: “The Face That Runs the Place” – 10 p.m. ET
Thursday, August 20
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/19/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand
Friday, August 21
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 22
WWE Main Event (8/6/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Untold: Bayley and Sasha Take Over Brooklyn – 10 a.m. ET on demand
NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show* – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
NXT TakeOver: XXX – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
WWE Untold: Bayley and Sasha Take Over Brooklyn – immediately following NXT TakeOver: XXX
Sunday, August 23
Friday Night SmackDown (7/24/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE 24: WrestleMania – The Show Must Go On – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump* – 10:30 a.m. ET
SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff* – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
SummerSlam 2020 – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
WWE 24: WrestleMania – The Show Must Go On – immediately following SummerSlam
