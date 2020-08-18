Updated List of New WWE Network Content: NXT TakeOver, Summerslam 2020

– WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the WWE Network:

Tuesday, August 18

The R-Truth Game Show: “Big E and The Boss”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

The Best of WWE: The Best of SummerSlam* – 12 p.m. ET on demand

The R-Truth Game Show: “Big E and The Boss” – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 19

Monday Night Raw (7/20/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump* – 10 a.m. ET

WWE Timeline: “The Face That Runs the Place”* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE Timeline: “The Face That Runs the Place” – 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 20

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (8/19/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand

Friday, August 21

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 22

WWE Main Event (8/6/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE Untold: Bayley and Sasha Take Over Brooklyn – 10 a.m. ET on demand

NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show* – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

NXT TakeOver: XXX – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

WWE Untold: Bayley and Sasha Take Over Brooklyn – immediately following NXT TakeOver: XXX

Sunday, August 23

Friday Night SmackDown (7/24/20)* – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE 24: WrestleMania – The Show Must Go On – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump* – 10:30 a.m. ET

SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff* – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

SummerSlam 2020 – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

WWE 24: WrestleMania – The Show Must Go On – immediately following SummerSlam