Updated List of Stars At AAA Debut At Madison Square Garden, Tickets On Sale Sunday

AAA has updated the list of talent that will appear at the promotion’s debut at Madison Square Garden on September 15, tickets for which go on sale on Sunday. Here’s a press release:

Lucha Libre AAA Releases List of Luchadores “Invading New York” On September 15 at Madison Square Garden

Tickets Go On Sale Sunday, May 5

New York, NY (May 3, 2019) Lucha Libre AAA, Mexico’s premier pro-wrestling organization has released a list of luchadores to be featured at their “Invading New York” event on Sunday, September 15 in the main arena at Madison Square Garden. The list includes some of the most popular luchadores known to pro wrestling fans in both Mexico and the U.S. The list has been released to coincide with the opportunity for fans to buy tickets starting on Sunday, May 5 at the Madison Square Garden box office or online at Ticketmaster.com

Lucha Libre AAA is enjoyed by fans throughout the Americas for its luchadores’ characters, who often wear creatively designed masks, and display an extreme athletic style in the ring. According to Dorian Roldán, Managing Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, “We are excited to bring these world-renowned luchadores to the world- famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City, to kick off our series of upcoming events in the U.S.”

Among the featured Luchadores are expected to be Aerostar, Averno, Blue Demon Jr., Daga, Dinastía, Drago, Fenix, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Máximo, Myzteziz Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Pentagon Jr., Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King, Taya, Tessa and Villano III Jr.

Interested fans can learn more about all the luchadores scheduled to appear at the September 15th event, and may purchase tickets online by going to www.luchalibreaaausa.com

Roldán added, “Tickets are available at a wide range of prices so that Lucha Libre AAA is affordable for everyone. We encourage fans to take advantage of the wide selection currently available.”